Haridevpur: Youth found dead, cops arrest one

Kolkata: Tension spread at the Kabardanga fish market in Haridevpur after a youth was found dead in a pool of blood early on Monday morning.

A murder case has been registered at the Haridevpur Police Station. In the evening, police arrested a man identified as Buro Mandal who has confessed the crime. Police informed that both the deceased and accused were drunkard. The deceased was killed over an old grudge.

According to sources, around 5 am on Monday, a group of traders went to the market to open their shops when they spotted an unconscious youth in a pool of blood and called the cops.

Cops from the Haridevpur Police Station recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. During a preliminary inquiry, cops spotted multiple injuries on the body along with an injury mark on his head.

Cops questioned several shop owners and came to know that the deceased was seen loitering aimlessly inside the market around 6:30 pm on Sunday. Some of the shop owners also saw the deceased lying at the spot around 7:30 pm. On Monday when the body was found, a cycle can was also discovered near the body which was used by the ragpicker. After the autopsy, the concerned surgeon opined that the death was found to be homicidal. Police have also seized a brick from the near the murder spot which was used to assault the deceased on his head.