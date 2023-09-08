Haridevpur: Scooter rider ‘jumps traffic signal’, assaults cop

Kolkata: A scooter rider assaulted a civic volunteer and a traffic sergeant after he jumped a traffic signal on Thursday morning in Haridevpur.

After registering a case, the man, identified as Biki Chakraborty, was arrested.

On Thursday around 8 am, the accused reportedly jumped a traffic signal at Dharapara crossing on MG Road in Haridevpur while riding his scooter.

When a civic volunteer stopped Chakraborty, he allegedly got involved in an altercation and also assaulted him. Meanwhile, Aniuddha Biswas, a traffic sergeant of Thakurpukur traffic guard, who was performing duty near the spot intervened and tried to stop Chakraborty.

It is alleged that the accused assaulted Biswas as well with fists and blows as a result of which he suffered

an injury on his nose. Local people intervened and helped police detain Chakraborty. Later he was handed over to the cops of Haridevpur Police Station.