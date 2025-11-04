Haridevpur: One booked for shooting woman

Kolkata: A woman was shot during her morning walk in Haridevpur on Monday morning, allegedly by a man over a suspected relationship dispute.

The accused, identified as Bablu Ghosh, was arrested within three hours of the incident. According to police, around 6:20 am, Mousumi Halder was walking along Kalipada Mukherjee Road when Ghosh allegedly opened fire at her and fled. Local residents rushed the injured woman to MR Bangur Hospital, where she was admitted.

Officers from Haridevpur police station soon reached the spot and began questioning witnesses. During the probe, police learnt that Halder had reportedly mentioned Ghosh’s name while being taken to the hospital. When police went to his residence, they found he had fled in a rented car.

Tracing the vehicle’s registration number, police contacted its owner, who said the car was headed toward Panchla in Howrah. A team was immediately dispatched, and alerts were issued across the city. The car was later intercepted near the PTS area, where Ghosh was found inside and detained.

He was taken to Haridevpur Police Station and a case was registered against him for attempt to murder under the BNS and relevant sections of the Arms Act. Police suspect a personal dispute linked to a past relationship led to the shooting.