Haridevpur: Man’s body recovered from drain

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, the body of a man was found in a drain near his home on Tuesday at Haridevpur.



The man identified as Falguni Dutta (56) of Barada Sarani area in Haridevpur was missing since Monday after he left his home to attend a marriage ceremony at Taltala Math. He had left home on Monday around 8:30 pm.

His wife had gone to Salt Lake to attend another marriage ceremony. After returning home, when she found that Dutta was not back, she started calling people known to her.

On Tuesday morning, Dutta was found in a drain. He was rushed to M R Bangur Hospital where he was declared brought dead. It is suspected that Dutta suffered a cardiac arrest and fell inside the drain.