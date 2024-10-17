Haridevpur: Man dies after falling from staircase

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, a man died an unnatural death after he fell down from the staircase of a four-storied building in Haridevpur on Thursday morning.

Police have detained a few persons to check for any foul play. According to sources, on Thursday morning, local residents of Bonomali Banerjee Road in Haridevpur saw a man identified as Kalu Dey (50) lying unconscious on the ground floor of an under-construction building and immediately informed the police. Cops rushed Dey to M R Bangur Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

During the preliminary probe, cops came to know that Dey was addicted to liquor and used to sit with a few people almost everyday. However, his family members reportedly suspect that he might have fallen down after some pushed him. Police claimed that he fell down from the staircase between the second and the third floor. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. As of now, a case of unnatural death has been registered.