Haridevpur gangrape case: Second accused nabbed

Kolkata: The second accused in the Haridevpur gangrape case, identified as Debangshu Biswas, was arrested by the police from Deshapriya Park late on Thursday night. Another FIR-named accused in the case, identified as Chandan Malik, was arrested on September 9, from Burdwan Railway Station.

According to the complainant, a few months ago, the victim came in contact with Malik, who is associated with a well-known Durga Puja committee. Malik allegedly promised to make her a member of the committee where he holds a portfolio. On September 5, Malik invited the woman to a birthday party. She was taken to Biswas’s flat in the Regent Colony area.

There, the woman was raped and assaulted by the duo. After the incident, she was also locked inside a room. On the morning of September 6, the woman managed to escape and later lodged a complaint against Malik and Biswas. Though police raided the flat of Biswas and the residence of Malik, both of them had fled.

On the night of September 9, acting on a tip-off and with technical support, police arrested Malik from Burdwan Railway Station. But cops were finding it difficult to trace Biswas as he was not using his mobile phone.

To track Biswas, cops kept the mobile numbers of his family members under surveillance. Recently, a few calls were made to his mother from a relative’s mobile number, which looked suspicious.

When the relative’s number was put under surveillance, cops found a few calls made from Uttar Pradesh.

Immediately, police started keeping an eye on Biswas’s mother. Late on Thursday night, Biswas’s mother was found going somewhere in a car. Police personnel followed the car, and around 2:15 am, when Biswas met his mother in a place on Deshapriya Park Road in the Tollygunge area, he was nabbed.

It was learnt that after fleeing, he stayed in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. However, due to a financial crunch, Biswas contacted his relative using an anonymous person’s mobile phone, who subsequently got in touch with his mother. On Thursday night, he arrived in Howrah from Uttar Pradesh and again contacted his mother.