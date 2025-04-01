Haridevpur death case: Man arrested for killing woman

Kolkata: A man was arrested late on Sunday night for murdering a woman in Haridevpur about two months ago. On January 23, cops of Haridevpur Police Station were informed that a woman’s decomposed body was spotted on the ground floor of a two-storied residential building at A-3/13, Diamond Park in Haridevpur.

While recovering the body, police found that the woman was murdered by slitting her throat using some sharp weapon. During the preliminary probe, cops found that the woman and man who claimed to be a married couple had taken the house on rent. During a search of the rented premises, cops found a sharp weapon which was used to kill the woman. From the landlord, cops had obtained a copy of the Aadhaar cards where the woman’s name was mentioned as Malina Das and the man’s name was Kartik Das.

The situation changed when a man approached the cops and said that the deceased was his daughter and her name was Chhaya Sardar. Following this development, police got confused about the suspect’s actual identity. Police even announced a reward for the person who can provide information about the accused.

However, the accused was not traced even after police announced a reward. On Sunday, cops learnt about the suspect’s location and his identity was confirmed. Later Kartik was arrested about which police have not divulged much for investigation’s sake.