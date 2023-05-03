Haridevpur case: Minor tries to implicate mother, held

KOLKATA: A minor girl was taken into custody by the cops of Haridevpur Police Station for her alleged attempt to frame her mother over some family dispute.

According to sources, on Monday, the minor went to the Haridevpur Police Station and alleged that her mother tried to kill the girl by setting herself on fire. She also submitted a few screen-shots of a social media chat history in support of her allegations.

Later the woman’s lover who is a cop in Barasat Police District was also taken into custody. Cops seized the smartphone of the woman and while checking it saw that the screen-shot of the chat history which was submitted by the minor girl was missing. The girl reportedly confessed that she was trying to frame her mother.