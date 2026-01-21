‘Harassment’ over SIR hearings spark protests across Bengal

Kolkata: Incidents of vandalism and agitation over the SIR hearing continued across Bengal, with fresh violence reported from several districts on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, agitated people vandalised a hearing centre in Basanti, alleging harassment by officials. Protesters claimed they were made to wait in long queues for hours and that Election Commission staff were uncooperative. They also alleged that no receipts were issued after documents

were submitted.

The protest later escalated, with a mob blocking the highway and burning tyres. Police intervened after a few hours and cleared the blockade.

Similarly, protests erupted in Dholahat of South 24-Parganas, where a road blockade in Madarpara on Tuesday morning disrupted traffic, leaving schoolchildren and office-goers stranded for about an hour. Police later persuaded the protesters to lift the blockade.

Meanwhile, protests over “Form-7” submission were held at Alinagar in Polba, Hooghly, with allegations that BJP workers were attempting to delete legitimate voters’ names in an undemocratic manner. Roads at Alinagar and Bhowagachi were blocked but later cleared after police intervention.

Violence also took place at Nazat in Sandeshkhali of North 24-Parganas after agitated people vandalised the Sandeshkhali 1 Block Development Officer (BDO)’s office.

The trouble cropped up when a group of people got involved in an altercation with the employees of the BDO office over the summon for the SIR hearing. Soon, the mob started abusing the government employees.

It is alleged that when a few police personnel tried to control the situation, they were also threatened with dire consequences. After a while, the unruly mob vandalised the BDO office. Later, a large contingent of police forces, along with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), brought the situation under control. It has been learnt that several such incidents were reported from several other districts as well.