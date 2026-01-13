‘Harassment over language’ forces migrant couple to flee Secunderabad

BALURGHAT: Amid an ongoing political debate in West Bengal over alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in other states, a distressing account has surfaced from Balurghat in South Dinajpur district. A migrant labourer couple has alleged that they were subjected to continuous abuse and inhuman treatment in Secunderabad merely for speaking Bengali, forcing them to flee back home in fear, leaving behind all their belongings.

Bharati Lohar and her husband Sanatan Lohar, residents of Chakbhirgu Gram Panchayat under Balurghat block, said that they had gone to Secunderabad around six months ago in search of work. They were engaged in domestic cleaning and construction labour, and their minor son stayed with them. “We have worked in many states earlier but we never faced such humiliation for speaking our own language,” Bharati Lohar said.

According to the couple, harassment began whenever they spoke in Bengali. Bharati alleged that food was denied if they missed work even for a day and medical help was refused during illness. “When my son fell seriously ill and we sought treatment, they told us, ‘let him die’,” she said, adding that abusive and derogatory remarks were often made towards women. She said she withdrew money from the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme to send her son home for treatment before returning herself.

The couple further alleged that despite working for months, their wages were not paid properly. As fear intensified, they decided to leave Secunderabad, abandoning utensils, clothes and other belongings. “We had no money for train tickets and survived almost two days without food,” Sanatan Lohar said. “I will not go outside the state for work anymore. I will stay here even if I have to survive on plain rice.”

After returning home, they found their house burgled, with the tin roof and household items stolen. At present, they are struggling to manage daily meals. Following the incident, local representatives visited the family and provided ration tokens, clothes and tarpaulin sheets. Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Chintamani Biha said: “It is unacceptable that people are harassed for speaking their own language. I will raise the issue at higher levels.” Chakbhirgu Gram Panchayat Upa-Pradhan Peter Barui said the family had fled under extreme distress due to illness and financial hardship.

Tapan MLA Budhrai Tudu said he would visit the family to verify the allegations, stating: “We need to see whether these claims are genuine or politically motivated.”