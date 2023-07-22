Harassment of woman in Panchla: ‘No evidence found...’

Kolkata: The state police on Friday claimed that no evidence was found in connection with the allegation of physical harassment of a woman BJP candidate of Panchla in Howrah so far.



On Friday Director General (DG) of the state police Manoj Malaviya in presence of ADG, Law and Order, Jawed Shamim and SP, Howrah Rural Police, Swati Bhangalia said that the allegation of police not registering any case is also baseless as an FIR was registered on July 14.

On Friday BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that a woman BJP candidate during the Panchayat polls in Panchla area was stripped and compelled to roam around. The DG in a press conference said that information of no such incidents was found from the locality. The incident had allegedly taken place on July 13 following which a FIR was registered based on an e-mail by the BJP.

Malaviya also said that Central forces were present in every booth and they were not aware of any such incident.

“We had later asked the woman and her husband to come forward and record their statement at the concerned court under section 164 of the CrPC. We had also asked the woman to produce documents related to her treatment, but none turned up,” he said.

Malaviya also stated that it was claimed that the woman was forced to leave the booth but no such information was received from the Central forces. Also, it was claimed that nobody mentioned anything about the incident when the BJP fact-finding team visited there.