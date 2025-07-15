Harassment of Bengali speakers completely unacceptable: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed strong displeasure over alleged incidents of harassment faced by Bengali-speaking individuals in different parts of the country, particularly in BJP-ruled states.

According to Nabanna sources, Banerjee, during a Cabinet meeting, said it was “completely unacceptable” if someone is being targeted merely for speaking in Bengali.

Issuing a stern message to her Cabinet colleagues, Banerjee—who also heads the Trinamool Congress—said the time had come to take to the streets and called for protest demonstrations at the block level across Bengal.

Highlighting Bengal’s demographic diversity, the Chief Minister pointed out that around 1.5 crore people from other states live peacefully in Bengal. “Then why should over 22 lakh people from our state, who live and work in other parts of the country, face discrimination and mistreatment? This cannot go on,” she reportedly said. Nabanna officials indicated that the state government is preparing to launch a larger campaign on the issue. This may involve administrative measures along with social and cultural outreach programmes to assert linguistic and

regional identity. Banerjee also reviewed preparations for the upcoming July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally — a flagship political event for the Trinamool Congress. Responding to the BJP’s proposed march to Uttarkanya in North Bengal, she said: “There’s no need to give it any importance. It’s not worth our attention.”

She emphasised that ensuring the success of the Martyrs’ Day event was the top priority for both the party and the administration. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is also likely to take part in the rally on July 16.

The CM has instructed the police and district authorities to ensure party workers travelling to Kolkata for the July 21 rally face no inconvenience.