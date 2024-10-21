Harassing woman on moving train: 3 held

Kolkata: Three youths were arrested by the Railway Police (GRP) at Sealdah Station after they were caught taking pictures of a young woman on a moving train. The incident unfolded as the woman and her companion were travelling from Dhakuria to Park Circus. The youths boarded the train at Park Circus and began photographing the woman, prompting her to protest. When her companion intervened, the youths physically assaulted him.

The young woman later claimed that when she attempted to file a complaint at the GRP Station, the accused threatened her with retaliation, stating they would “take care of her.” She also reported that GRP officials were disrespectful during her visit. The GRP successfully apprehended the three youths at platform 21 of Sealdah Station. However, the woman’s father expressed concern that when he sought to file a complaint, GRP officials threatened to arrest his daughter instead.

This incident has sparked serious concerns regarding the safety of women in the region. GRP officials have initiated an investigation into the matter.

In response, Sealdah GRP IC Basudeb Mallick confirmed: “We have received a complaint, and we have arrested three people. We have started an investigation.”