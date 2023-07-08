Harassing woman: ISF’s Naushad moves HC, seeks anticipatory bail

Kolkata: ISF MLA Naushad Siddique moved Calcutta High Court on Friday seeking anticipatory bail for the case registered against him for allegedly harassing a woman sexually.



Siddique’s plea is expected to be heard on Monday at the Division Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

A woman had lodged a complaint against Siddique at the New Town Police Station for allegedly establishing a physical relationship by promising marriage.

Though the alleged crime took place in Bowbazar Police Station’s jurisdiction, she was accompanied to New Town PS by TMC leader Sabyasachi Dutta.

The woman alleged that the ISF MLA had established a physical relationship multiple times at Siddique’s office in the Bowbazar area by promising to marry her about one-and-a-half-year ago.

It is also alleged that when the woman asked Siddique to marry, he threatened her with dire consequences. But when asked how she met Siddique, the woman reportedly refused to say anything more and said that she will talk about the matter in detail later.

Meanwhile, Dutta said that the woman and her family were unaware of where the complaint could be lodged.

“She approached us as a citizen in need. She is an educated person from a minority community. I am unable to utter the allegations that the woman is making against Naushad. The law will take its course. A proper inquiry to bring out the truth must be done,” Dutta had said on Wednesday.

As the alleged crime was committed in Bowbazar PS jurisdiction, a zero FIR was registered at the New Town PS.

The FIR was later forwarded to Bowbazar Police Station. After receiving the complaint and the zero FIR a case was registered against the ISF MLA at the Bowbazar police station on charges of rape, wrongful confinement, cheating and criminal intimidation.