‘Harassed’ by one teacher, JU female student charges another with backing accused

A first-year postgraduate female student of Jadavpur University (JU), who had charged a faculty member with “sexually harassing” her during an examination last week, now accused another teacher of declaring her “guilty of a crime” even before the start of an investigation into her complaint. By “crime”, she was referring to resorting to unfair means during the semester examination, of which she was accused.

She sent her first complaint to the university Registrar Snehamanju Basu on February 21 while the second one was mailed on Tuesday. The university authorities said they received both emails and the first one was forwarded to the internal complaints committee for an impartial probe. In the first mail, the student alleged that the accused teacher, a former head of the department, got her “uncomfortably frisked in front of male students” during the first-semester examination alleging she was cheating but, she claimed, nothing was found. In the second mail, the student said the incident was reported in the media which quoted another teacher who came in support of the accused professor.

“In these media reports, I could see that one person, a professor, who is a representative of Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA), made statements to the press already insinuating I am guilty of a crime, even before the commencement of an investigation,” the woman said.