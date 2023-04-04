‘Happy with progress of construction work of Jagannath Temple in Digha’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed happiness over the progress in the construction of the proposed Jagannath Temple in Digha. She inspected the construction site.



She said: “I am delighted with the progress of the construction work. The temple will be constructed in one year. People will be able to offer Puja

here in this Jagannath Temple like they do at Puri Jagannath Temple. I am thankful to HIDCO as they work relentlessly to give the project its shape.” Banerjee once again reminded that the temple will be as tall as Jahannath Temple in Puri.

The Jagannath Temple is being built by the Bengal government at the beach town of Digha in East Midnapore at a cost of about Rs 100 crore.

The temple, coming up on a 20-acre plot near the beach, is being built by West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO).

The temple will have idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra.

The Digha Shankarpur Development Authority (DSDA) will be running the affairs of the temple when the construction is complete, an official said.