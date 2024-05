Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed her satisfaction at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being granted interim bail, stating that it would positively impact the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

“I am very happy to see that Shri Arvind Kejriwal @ArvindKejriwal has got interim bail. It will be very helpful in the context of the current elections,” she posted on X.