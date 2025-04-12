Hanuman Jayanti observed across state

Kolkata: Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated on Saturday at various places across Bengal amidst strict security. Hanuman Jayanti celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuma. Heightened security arrangements were made to ensure that the celebrations are held peacefully, an official said. Pujas and Hanuman Chalisa recital were organised at around 60 places in Kolkata by various organisations, sources said. Hanuman Jayanti was also celebrated at various other places across the state, including in Siliguri, Asansol, Purulia and Durgapur.