Hanuman Jayanti: ‘BJP may incite violence, police told to up ante’

Following the recent incidents of violence surrounding Ram Navami, Trinamool Congress (TMC) fears that the BJP may attempt to disturb peace in the state during the upcoming occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and emphasised that the state government has asked the police to maintain strict vigil and find out the brain behind these recent communal incidents.

Addressing a press conference, TMC leader Shashi Panja alleged that the BJP is trying to float a narrative of law and order collapse in Bengal and for which it is causing such violence in the state using religious occasions.

“We fear that the BJP will also take advantage of the Hanuman Jayanti occasion to mount a similar attempt to disturb peace in the state. The state government has issued instructions to the police to maintain strict vigil on that day while taking necessary action against anyone who attempts to disturb law and order,” she said.

Panja pointed out that the state government is also trying to find out the “brain” behind the recent incidents of violence in Howrah and Hooghly. “We want to know who has the blueprint of these planned attacks in a bid to cause communal tension. Soon, we will find out the brain behind these incidents,” she assured.

Lamenting how the arrested youth Sumit Shaw was handed over a pistol allegedly by the BJP when he should have instead held pen and books in his hand, Panja said that BJP has grown desperate ahead of the Panchayat polls and is using whoever they can to achieve their “sinister goals”.

Panja stated that movements of anti-socials have seen a rise at the state’s borders. She assured the press that the situation in Hooghly is presently under control.

She said that the BJP intends to create a situation that will allow them to demand President’s Rule. “This is nothing new. Before every election, they have attempted the same. Before the 2021 Assembly elections, the saffron brigade had spread violence and communal tension, trying to float a narrative of law and order collapse in Bengal. They failed at every attempt because there was no truth in it. President’s Rule cannot be imposed at someone’s whim and fancy. It has to have a constitutional basis,” she asserted.

“Instead of trying to think of development for Bengal, BJP is exploring ways to insult the state and its people and how it can work towards convincing its masters in Delhi to deprive the people of this state by blocking essential funds. Our MPs, led by the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are protesting in Delhi, today. They have sought an appointment with the Union minister of Panchayat and if it’s not granted we will go for large-scale protests in Delhi as per instructions of our leader Mamata Banerjee,” she said.

She also alleged that such communal incidents are also attempts by the BJP to divert attention from the Adani issue that is not even being allowed to be discussed inside the Parliament.