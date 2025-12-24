Hanskhali gangrape case: Three get life term, two sentenced to five years

Kolkata: Just a day after the conviction in the Hanskhali gangrape case, the Additional Sessions Judge, Ranaghat on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to three persons out of nine who were directly involved in the crime.

The court sentenced Soyel Goyali alias Brajagopal Goali, Prabhakar Poddar and Ranjit Mallick to life imprisonment after finding them guilty of gang rape of the 14-year-old girl, apart from charges of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence under the POCSO Act.

Two other convicts —Samarendu Goyali and Pijush Kanti Bhakta — were awarded five years’ rigorous imprisonment on charges of tampering with evidence, criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and common intention. Two more persons, Angshuman Bagchi and Dipta Goyali, were sentenced to three years’ rigorous imprisonment

for similar offences. The court also released two persons, including one who was a minor at the time of the incident, on probation for 12 months for good conduct during the detention period. The minor was released on a bond of Rs 50,000 and directed to report to the probation officer as and when required, and to refrain from any unlawful activity during the probation period.

On Monday, the ADJ court had convicted all nine accused in connection with the case.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on April 4, 2022, during a birthday party at the house of the victim’s friend in Hanskhali. The minor allegedly fell ill following the incident and died the next day due to excessive bleeding and other medical complications.

To destroy evidence, the accused persons allegedly cremated the body in haste at a local crematorium without obtaining a death certificate.