Hanskhali gangrape case: 9 held guilty

Kolkata, December 22: Nine persons were held guilty in connection with the gangrape and culpable homicide of a minor at Hanskhali in Nadia on Monday by the Ranaghat Sub-divisional Court.

During the first week of April in 2022, a teenage girl was gangraped during a birthday party at her friend’s house in Hanskhali of Nadia. She was initially forced to consume liquor and then gangraped. Later, the minor was left outside of her residence by the accused persons.

A day after the incident, the minor died due to excessive bleeding and other health conditions. To destroy evidence, the accused persons, including the father of the minor’s friend, forcefully cremated the body at a local crematorium without a death certificate.

Though a case was registered at the Hanskhali police station, the case was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the order of the Calcutta High Court. During July 2022, CBI filed a chargesheet accusing nine persons.

On Monday, the court held all nine accused persons guilty. The quantum of punishment is scheduled to be announced on Tuesday.