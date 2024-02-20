Hanskhali: 5 held for attempt to murder

Kolkata: Five persons, including a lawyer, were arrested on Monday night for allegedly attempting to murder a man and firing indiscriminately at Hanskhali in Nadia.



According to sources, around 10:30 pm on Monday, police were informed about an incident of a shootout at Milnanagar Bazar in Hanskhali.

When police reached the spot, the miscreants tried to escape by shooting in the air. Police chased the miscreants fleeing in a car and were able to intercept it at the Sardarpara area.

Five occupants of the car were arrested. During a search, cops found several bullets and two firearms. One of the accused identified as Prasenjit Deb Sharma is a lawyer of Ranaghat court. Sources informed that a person identified as Ashish, a resident of Hanskhali, was arrested by the police in a narcotics-related case. Prasenjit was hired by Ashish’s wife as defence counsel. While interacting about the case, both of them reportedly got involved in a relationship. After Ashish was released on bail he came to know that his wife had an extra-marital affair with the lawyer. Out of anger, Ashish allegedly murdered his wife and got arrested. Recently he was released on bail. When Prasenjit came to know about Ashish getting bail, he planned to kill him. For that, he hired two anti-socials along with his colleagues. Police, however, have not confirmed the motive of the attack on Ashish and informed that a probe is underway to find out

the motive.