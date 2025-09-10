Handloom weavers in Gangarampur struggle ahead of festive season

BALURGHAT: The festive season, which once brought cheer to the weaving families of Gangarampur, has turned into a period of deep uncertainty this year. As Durga Puja approaches, handloom artisans are grappling with a sharp decline in sari orders, leaving them worried about their livelihood and the survival of their traditional craft.

In earlier years, this period used to be the busiest for local weavers, with traders from both nearby districts and other states placing bulk orders for Jamdani, Tangail and boutique saris. But this year, orders are scant. According to weavers, the decline in demand is linked to the growing dominance of powerloom products, which copy handloom designs but are produced much faster and at far lower costs.

Markets are now flooded with cheap polyester imitations of once-celebrated handloom varieties. These saris are being sold at prices that authentic handwoven products simply cannot compete with. As a result, weaving families are reluctant to buy yarn in bulk or risk producing saris that may never sell. Utpal Sarkar, a weaver from Gangarampur, lamented the situation. “Just a few years ago, we had no time to rest before Puja. Orders for Jamdani and boutique saris kept us engaged for months. Now the looms stand still. Many of us are being forced to abandon weaving. I had to start a grocery shop just to support my family,” he said. Weavers further allege that government orders for disaster-relief or welfare saris, which earlier helped them sustain during slow business phases, have become rare.

Utpal Goswami, president of the local weavers’ association, described the condition as “deplorable”. He noted that only a small section of weavers manage to secure steady work.

On the other hand, handloom department officials insist that efforts are being made to revive the sector. “Semi-powerlooms have been provided to improve productivity, and training programmes are available. If artisans adapt to modern techniques, demand will return,” stated Joy Roy, Gangarampur Sub-Division Handloom Officer.