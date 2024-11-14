Handicraft exhibition and competition ends in Malda

Malda: The two-day Handicraft Exhibition and Competition in Malda began on Tuesday, organised by the District Industrial Centre (DIC), Malda under the department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Textiles of the state government.

The event, held at the District Industrial Centre, saw the participation of nearly 200 local artisans showcasing their creative works and concluded on Wednesday. The exhibition was inaugurated by Tajmul Hossain, minister of State for Textiles and Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, in the presence of key dignitaries, including ATM Rafiqul Hossain, Sahasabhadhipati of Malda Zilla Parishad, Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, Chairman of English Bazar Municipality and Manbendra Mondal, Manager of the DIC.

The event was designed to give local artisans a platform to display their traditional craftsmanship, including terracotta, clay, bamboo, wood and jute products.

Speaking at the opening, Tajmul Hossain praised the state government’s initiative, emphasising how it offers artisans a chance to connect with potential buyers and gain recognition for their work.

“This competition provides a unique opportunity for local artists to showcase their talents and bring their products to a larger audience,” he said.

The event also serves as a platform to promote various government schemes that benefit artisans, encouraging them to utilize available resources for their growth.

Manbendra Mondal mentioned that successful participants would be offered the opportunity to compete at the state level, further enhancing their visibility.

For the artisans, the competition is an exciting opportunity to highlight their work and receive recognition.

“This is a wonderful initiative by the state government. We now have the opportunity to showcase our craftsmanship to a wider audience,” said a local handicraft artist.

The exhibition continued until Wednesday, providing a space for buyers to directly interact with the artists and purchase unique

handmade items.

The initiative aims to promote local handicrafts and boost the livelihoods of small-scale artisans in the region.