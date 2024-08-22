Hand grenade in Cooch Behar Sadar Court defused

COOCH BEHAR: A hand grenade found inside a storeroom at the Cooch Behar Sadar Court on Tuesday was safely defused by an Army bomb squad on Thursday. In the early hours of Thursday, a specialised team, including a bomb squad, arrived from the Binnaguri Army Camp to handle the situation.



The squad carefully recovered the grenade from the storeroom and transported it to the Torsa River immersion ghat in Cooch Behar town, where they successfully defused it.