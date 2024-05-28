Hamro Party prez writes to Chief Minister seeking intervention

Darjeeling: Ajoy Edwards, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Sabhasad and president Hamro Party, in a letter to Chief Minister Mamata expressed concerns over the fate of areas affected in the October 4, 2023, Teesta flash floods in Kalimpong district with the monsoons fast approaching.



He further urged the Chief Minister for the rehabilitation of the affected families

displaced in the flash floods. “As you are aware, due to the flash flood in the Teesta basin during the intervening night of October 3 and 4, 2023, National Highway 10, other connecting roads, villages, bazaars, bridges, buildings and the Teesta hydropower station have been submerged and washed away.

This has severely affected communication with international borders and the strategic position of Sikkim, as well as the Kalimpong and Darjeeling districts (GTA region). It has been found that 335 houses, including 223 houses in Rangpo, 10 houses in Tarkhola, 3 houses in Mamkhola, 45 houses in Bhalukhola and Malli, 39 houses in Testa Bazar and Teesta Bridge, 9 houses in Galle Khola, 4 houses in Rayang and 2 houses in Bangay have been partly or fully damaged. At this moment, affected people are residing at various relief camps,” stated the letter.

In his letter, Edwards wrote: “With the monsoon season approaching, the hill people are deeply concerned about the fate of the displaced families and individuals who are currently staying in various relief camps.”

He further mentioned that with heavy siltation owing to the flash flood and with the quality of work on riverbank protection, highway (road) protection and other related works concerning the Teesta River may not have been maintained, the National Highway 10, would not be able to bear the brunt of the upcoming monsoon. “In such an event, the vehicles from Sikkim and also Kalimpong run via Ghoom and Darjeeling.

Already our roads are overburdened and are facing serpentine traffic jams. The Government of West Bengal and Sikkim should coordinate to work out and streamline the traffic flow in case of such eventuality so that traffic can flow smoothly” stated Edwards, talking to the Millennium Post.“Furthermore, initiatives for relief distribution and rehabilitation aimed at supporting displaced families and individuals affected by the Teesta River disaster should be completed without any delay,” urged the letter.

Edwards has also written to the Chief Minister of Sikkim; Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Principal Secretary, GTA and the District Magistrates of Kalimpong and Darjeeling and to the Northeast

Frontier Railways.