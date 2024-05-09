Hamro Party presses for 6th Schedule

Darjeeling: Keeping up the political tempo despite the polls having ended in Darjeeling, Hamro Party, an ally of INDIA bloc, has started rallying for the 6th Scheduled status for the Darjeeling Hills. Ajoy Edwards, who is in Delhi, met Congress leaders over this issue. The plans to build a consensus seeking support of India bloc, including Aam Aadmi Party, and join hands with the Ladakh residents who have also raised the same demand.



“On Thursday, I met BP Singh, Congress in-charge of West Bengal and explained to him the 6th Schedule issue. We will be meeting AAP leaders also. On Friday, we will be visiting Ladakh to express solidarity with the residents who are on a sit-in with the demand of 6th Schedule,” stated Edwards, while talking to Millennium Post.

The letter addressed to Mallikarjun Kharge, president, Congress, stated that the Hamro Party had vigorously campaigned for INC candidate Munish Tamang in the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency.

“During our campaign, we engaged with the people of Darjeeling promising them constitutional justice by revisiting the lapsed 6th Schedule Bill 2007 and advocating for the long-pending demand for granting tribal status to left

out communities.” Expressing optimism about the prospects of the INDIA alliance assuming power and leading the nations, Edwards wrote: “Post-election, I look forward to collaborating closely with INDIA alliance partners to address the pressing needs of our people and region. Your support in championing our collective demands will be instrumental in ensuring a brighter future from Darjeeling and its residents,” stated the letter.

Incidentally in 2005, Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council (DGHC) Chairman, Subash Ghising had raised the demand for an upgradation of the DGHC in the form of a special status to the Darjeeling Hills under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution.

On December 6, 2005, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Centre, West Bengal and GNLF president Subash Ghising to accord a 6th Schedule status to the Darjeeling Hills.

The Bill to grant 6th Schedule status to the Darjeeling Hills — The Constitution (One Hundred and Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2007 — was introduced in the Lok Sabha on November 30, 2007 along with the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2007. The Bills were referred to the Standing Committee on Home Affairs which submitted its report on February 28, 2008.

However, with the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) being floated by dissident GNLF leader Bimal Gurung in October 2007 riding piggyback on the Gorkhaland demand finally led to the ouster of Ghising, the GNLF and the 6th Schedule demand from the Hills.