Hamro Party launches poster campaign in GTA area against BJP

Darjeeling: The Hamro Party, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), launched a poster campaign in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration area on Sunday, pulling up the (GTA) BJP for having failed to live up to their commitments for the past 15 years. Posters were put up in Darjeeling, Kurseong, Mirik and Kalimpong questioning the sincerity of the saffron brigade towards the Gorkhas. “Hamro Party emphasises the urgency for MP Raju Bista and affiliated regional parties to publicly declare their stance on the unfulfilled election promises outlined in the 2019 BJP election manifesto, including permanent political solution, tribal status for 11 left-out communities and implementation of minimum wages for tea garden workers,” questioned Ajoy Edward’s, president, Hamro Party. The Hamro Party urged Bista and associated regional parties to officially communicate their position on this critical matter by releasing official statements, clearly articulating their stance on these issues to address the concerns of the electorate.



In the wake of the recent conclusion of the 15th session of the 17th Lok Sabha, also marking the last Parliament session of the incumbent government, many Hill parties have questioned the sincerity of the BJP towards the Gorkhas with none of the poll promises translating into reality.

“The citizens of the Darjeeling Hills bestowed a historic mandate upon MP Raju Bista, ranking him second only to the Prime Minister and Home minister, based on what has now proven to be false promises. The MP and its allies have a moral and ethical responsibility to clarify their failure to the voting public,” retorted Edwards. With more than 50 communities set to be included in the list of Scheduled Tribes of Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha with none from the Gorkha community making it to the list in the recently concluded session of Parliament, has left Hill parties peeved.

“They have been playing with the sentiments of the Gorkhas, ensuring electoral victories in the last 15 years with mere empty promises. It is time the Gorkhas woke up and unitedly give a befitting answer to them. We are working out an alternative,” stated Lhadup Ghising, Central Committee member, Hamro Party.