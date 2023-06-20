Hamro Party councillor crosses over to BGPM

Darjeeling: Hamro Party councillor from ward number 14 of the Darjeeling Municipality, Mani Lama, crossed over to the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) on Monday.



Welcoming him into the party fold, Anit Thapa, president, BGPM, stated that the party would emerge victorious in all the Gram Panchayats and Panchayat Samitis in the forthcoming two-tier Panchayat election in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration region.

“The head of each Gram Panchayat and the chairman of the Panchayat Committee shall belong to the BGPM party,” stated Thapa at the BGPM central office at Judge Bazar in Darjeeling on Monday. Thapa further claimed that because the party has given the councillors (owing allegiance to his party) a free hand to work independently, the BGPM-led municipal board is doing a good job.

Thapa claimed that other councillors are also ready to follow suit. “Other councillors also want to join us because of our ideology. They have been constantly calling me but I am busy with the Panchayat elections hence I’ve not been able to give them time.” Mani Lama stated that he has joined on his own accord. “Why did we need BJP to forge an alliance? What has the BJP given the Hills in all these years except empty assurances?” questioned Lama, taking a dig at Hamro Party for having joined hands with the BJP for the Panchayat elections.

With this crossover, BGPM and TMC now have 18

councillors and Hamro Party and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha have 13.