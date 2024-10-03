Ham radio operators unite amputated patient with family

Kolkata: A person who was recuperating at Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital since January after he was found injured beside the Railway tracks between Sodepur and Agarpara station, was finally united with his family in Birbhum by the amateur radio enthusiasts.

On September 26, the assistant superintendent of Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital Zahid Hossain called up the West Bengal Radio Club — an organisation of ham radio enthusiasts — and urged them to locate the patient’s family members. After the accident, the person was admitted to the general Surgery department and his left leg was amputated.

Sources said, the patient was so depressed after the amputation, he became mentally unstable which also added to the woes of the hospital authorities. His frequent moanings contributed to the sufferings of other patients in the hospital. “We have managed to locate his family members at Margram village in Birbhum. The man used to live with his elder sister Abrusa Sheikh after the death of his parents. She has informed us that the person had gone missing from his village home under the Tapan Police Station area almost a year back. The man was able to recognise his elder sister,” said Ambarish Nag Biswas, general secretary of WBRC. The person was handed over to his family on Thursday and he returned to his home.