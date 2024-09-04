Ham radio operators propose use of wireless radio sets

Kolkata: The organisation of ham radio operators in Bengal has written to the principal secretary of Health department recommending the use of radio wireless sets in shadow zones of state hospitals.



The West Bengal Radio Club, in its letter, claimed that in a number of hospitals, the mobile network does not function properly, making it difficult to reach out to others through mobile calls.

“The use of radio wireless sets will ensure communication even from such shadow zones. There will be a panic button in the wireless set which when pressed will alert the hospital’s control room and the nearest police station. So, if a woman is in distress, she can just press the panic button and immediate interventions can be made,” said Ambarish Nag Biswas of West Bengal Radio Club (WBRC).

The recommendation of use of such wireless sets assume significance in the backdrop of the recent rape and murder of a female post graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

WBRC has been working in close coordination with the state government, assisting it to establish communication in case of natural disasters that often snaps normal communication systems. During elections, the WBRC has been instrumental in providing seamless communication through ham radio stations in shadow zones in remote areas of Sunderbans.

Radio wireless sets that emit signals within a range of 2 km are available in the market.

“We can also extend assistance in training or mock drills,” Nag Biswas added.

“We have received the letter and are examining the proposal,” said a Health department official.