Halisahar: Ramprasad’s house to be renovated

KOLKATA: State government has taken the initiative to develop Halisahar as one of the centres of tourist attractions as it is the birthplace of Ramprasad Sen who is famous for his devotional songs.



Bijpur MLA Subodh Adhikari has taken the necessary steps to renovate Sen’s birthplace.

The songs which Ramprasad had composed (Ramprasadi song) are closely related to the tradition of Bengal.

The names of Pannalal, Kamalakant, Nazrul and Ramprasad are mentioned in unison when it comes to Shyama Sangeet.

The incomparable creations of Ramprasad have almost been forgotten by the present generation.

MLA Subodh Adhikari has taken initiative so that the new generations get acquainted with Bengal’s culture.

Adhikari has also appealed to the Tourism department of the state government in this regard.

About 300 years ago, Ramprasad Sen was born in Kumarhatta, now Halisahar. Halisahar, a nearly 500-year-old township of Gangapar, has special geographical importance.

Located on the border of North 24-Parganas district, this city is bordered by Nadia on one side and Hooghly district on the other side of Ganges.

Therefore, people from all three districts flock here during various festivals.

MLA Subodh Adhikari has taken the initiative to build one of the tourist centres in Sadhak Kabir’s house.

An entrance will be constructed in front of the Ramprasad house and in front of the entrance gate to the Natmandir.

An archway will be constructed at the intersection of Ghoshpara Main Road and Shiva Goli Main Road.

Beautification of the area adjacent to Shiva Goli Main Road, Ramprasad Ganga Ghat and the temple will be done,

sources said.