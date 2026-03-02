Half of 60L voters under scrutiny in Murshidabad, Malda, North Dinajpur

Kolkata: Nearly half of the over 60 lakh voters still under adjudication after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) are concentrated in five minority-dominated districts of West Bengal, with Murshidabad, Malda and North Dinajpur accounting for over 40 per cent. North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas together push the share beyond 50 per cent. The Election Commission of India said 5.46 lakh more names were recently deleted, taking total deletions to 63.66 lakh, though 60.06 lakh remain under scrutiny. The final roll lists 7.04 crore voters. The Trinamool Congress has begun analysing the data, cautioning that adjudication does not automatically mean deletion.

