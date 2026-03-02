Half of 60L voters under scrutiny in Murshidabad, Malda, N Dinajpur

Kolkata: Nearly half of the over 60 lakh voters whose names remain under adjudication after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) are concentrated in three minority-dominated districts of West Bengal — Murshidabad, Malda and North Dinajpur.



The trend became clear after the Election Commission of India (ECI) partially published the final electoral roll and released district-wise figures of electors under adjudication on Saturday evening.

Murshidabad accounts for the highest number of voters under scrutiny at 11,01,145, followed by Malda with 8,28,127 and North Dinajpur with 4,80,341. Together, these three districts account for 24,09,613 names — over 40 per cent of all voters currently under adjudication in the state.

Two other districts with sizeable minority populations — North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas — also account for a significant share of pending cases. In North 24-Parganas, 5,91,252 names are under scrutiny, while South 24-Parganas has 5,22,042 voters under adjudication. Combined, the two districts account for 11,13,294 names.

Taken together, these five districts comprise more than 50 per cent of the total voters currently under adjudication.

According to the Commission, 5,46,053 additional names were deleted in the latest phase of the SIR. Despite these deletions, 60.06 lakh voters remain under consideration.

Sources in the Trinamool Congress said the Camac Street office of the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has begun analysing the Commission’s data.

In North 24-Parganas, the Trinamool Congress retains dominance across most areas, barring the Bongaon subdivision. South 24-Parganas is widely regarded as a party stronghold, except for Bhangar, which emerged as an exception in the last Assembly election.

Senior party leaders cautioned against drawing premature conclusions, saying a clearer picture would emerge only after examining Assembly constituency-wise and booth-level data.

They stressed that inclusion in the adjudication list does not automatically mean deletion, as many names may be restored in subsequent phases of the revision.

Beyond these five districts, substantial numbers of voters remain under scrutiny in East Burdwan (3,65,539), Nadia (2,67,940) and Cooch Behar (2,38,107). Jalpaiguri, South Dinajpur, Howrah, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum each have over one lakh voters listed under adjudication.

Official data show the draft electoral roll contained 7,08,16,630 voters. Of these, 58,20,899 names had been deleted earlier. With the latest deletions, the cumulative total stands at 63,66,952.

Meanwhile, 1,82,036 names were added through Form 6 and 6,671 through Form 8.

West Bengal now has 7,04,59,284 registered voters as per the final electoral roll.