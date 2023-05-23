Half-day holiday on Jamai Sasthi

Kolkata: The Bengal government announced a half-day holiday on the occasion of ‘Jamai Sasthi’ on Thursday. All the government institutions will close after 2 pm except for emergency services. A notification for a half-day holiday was issued by the Finance department on Monday.



According to the notification, all educational institutions, government offices, local bodies, statutory bodies, corporations and institutions under the state government except the office of the Registrar of Assurances, Collector of Stamp Revenue will close at 2 pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, many city restaurants are preparing a typical Bengali menu to welcome their guests on the occasion. There will be specially arranged buffet lunch and dinner in many restaurants.