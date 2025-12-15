Haldibari chillies to be exported to Europe, Gulf

Jalpaiguri: Green chillies produced in Haldibari are set to be processed and exported to European and Arab countries, while processed food products made from Haldibari tomatoes will soon be marketed across India. This initiative is being undertaken by a multinational food processing company Calypso with support from the Jalpaiguri District Horticulture Department.

Recently, Deputy Director of Horticulture Alok Mondal and District Food Processing Officer Arunabh Baul, along with financial officials from the company’s Mumbai office, visited Haldibari. In the presence of local block administration officials, the company expressed interest in procuring raw chillies and tomatoes directly from farmers.

According to Baul, the company will initially purchase 24 tonnes of raw chillies and 16 tonnes of tomatoes under a pilot project. “After assessing quality, the company plans to sign formal agreements with farmers next year,” he said.

In Haldibari, chillies are grown over approximately 22,000 hectares, while tomatoes are cultivated on around 12 hectares. Nearly 90 per cent of the produce is currently sent to markets in Delhi and Mumbai, with only a small portion sold locally.

A two-day meeting was held at Mohitnagar, Jalpaiguri, involving officials from the Horticulture and Food Processing Department and company representatives. Following the meeting, officials visited Haldibari to interact directly with farmers.

“The chillies will be processed, packaged and exported to Europe and Arab nations. Agreements will be signed only if the produce meets quality standards and is free from pesticide residue,” Baul added.

Local chilli farmer Sharat Barman, representing an agricultural producers’ association, said no pesticides are used in Haldibari chillies.

“The company has assured farmers of paying Rs 3–4 more per kg than the prevailing market price,” he said.

Alok Mondal said the initiative would ensure fair prices for farmers and prevent distress sales. “If formal agreements are finalised, farmers will benefit financially,” he added.