‘Haldia Petrochemicals workers to get revised pay structure effective 2023’

Kolkata: A tripartite meeting chaired by state Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak has finalised the new pay structure for Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd (HPL) employees.

An agreement in this regard has been signed with the employees entitled to get this new pay structure with effect from 2023. As many as 1261 contract workers and 800 more temporary, casual workers will reap fruits with the enhancement in their pay structure.

“Unskilled labourers will be getting an increment of Rs 7410 per month, semi-skilled workers will get an enhancement of Rs 8139 monthly, skilled workers Rs 8190 monthly and skilled workers 9189 monthly,” said a senior official of the Labour department. According to sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed Ghatak to hold a meeting to revise the pay structure of HPCL workers.

Their last pay agreement had lapsed in 2022. The new agreement effective from 2023 will continue till 2028.

Senior officials from HPCL, the state Labour department and representatives from the trade union of the factory were present in the meeting that lasted for five hours.

“The welfare of the labour class is among the priorities of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and we are committed to it,” said Ghatak.