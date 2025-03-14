Haldia MLA Tapasi Mondal given key position

Kolkata: Haldia MLA Tapasi Mondal, who switched to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from the BJP last Monday, has been appointed chairperson of the state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department.

Mondal, on Thursday, asserted that she does not need Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari’s assistance to win an election. Confident in her ability to secure victory independently, she emphasised her deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of the people of Haldia. She remarked that Adhikari’s meeting in

Haldia would have no effect on her support base. Incidentally, Adhikari held a rally in Haldia where he took a dig at Mondal and stated that defection of Ghosh will have no impact

on their party.

However, according to political pundits, it was a setback for the Bengal BJP, as Mondal, a close associate of Adhikari, joined the TMC.

Her switching camps is being seen as a blow to BJP’s organisation in Haldia. She was welcomed by TMC as a sign of “growing disillusionment” with BJP’s politics. Mondal had cited dissatisfaction with the BJP’s “divisive politics” and lack of developmental progress in her Constituency as reasons for switching sides. Mondal contested the 2021 Assembly poll on BJP’s ticket and won.