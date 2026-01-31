Haldia: 4 killed, several injured in bus–motorcycle collision

Kolkata: Four people were killed and at least 10 others injured after a private bus collided with a motorcycle and then hit a concrete pillar at Ghosher More under Sutahata Police Station in Haldia on Saturday morning, police said.

Three members of a family travelling on the motorcycle — Arup Mondal (52), Pratima Mondal (45) and Sujita Mondal (13), residents of Krishnanagar — died on the spot. The bus driver, identified as Mahadeb Shashmal, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The accident occurred around 10:45 am on the Balughata–Kukrahati Road when the bus, travelling from Balughata towards Chaitanyapur with about 35 passengers, allegedly lost control and hit the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

At least 10 bus passengers were injured in the crash, five of them critically.

Local residents rescued passengers trapped inside the bus before the police arrived. Senior police officers, including the SDPO of Haldia, visited the scene.

Police said an investigation has been initiated.