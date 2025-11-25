Hakimpur: Guv conducts ‘reality check’; ‘no evidence of Indians fleeing to B’desh’

Kolkata: Amid heightened political uproar over alleged “reverse migration” linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision process, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday visited the Hakimpur stretch of the Indo-Bangladesh border along the Sonai River to conduct what he described as an on-ground “reality check.”

The Governor inspected stretches of the border fencing, reviewed security arrangements, and interacted with BSF officers, ASHA workers, and local administration officials. During his visit, Governor Bose sought detailed inputs regarding the alleged movement of illegal immigrants across the border. According to the Governor, the field inspection “clearly revealed no substantiated evidence that Indian citizens are crossing over to Bangladesh out of fear or insecurity,” countering recent claims that sparked widespread speculation.

Governor Bose also took stock of the activities of ASHA workers in the region and noted their role in supporting vulnerable populations in border villages. BSF officials briefed him on current surveillance measures, recent incidents, and the overall security scenario along the Hakimpur border belt.