Hakim urges citizens to donate children’s literature books to KMC primary schools

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim, on Friday, requested citizens to donate books relating to children’s literature to the primary schools of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) while also highlighting that the civic body will turn more such institutions into ‘model schools’ where English will be taught as the first language.



On Friday, the Mayor said that the Member-Mayor-In-Council, education department, Sandipan Saha has conceived an initiative wherein people can donate children’s literature books to libraries of the KMC primary schools to help the poor children who study in such institutions.

Hakim said: “Most of us sell away such books but from now on I would urge citizens to donate these books to the library of the KMC primary schools as these could be utilised by the poor students who study in our primary schools. We are initiating a book donation drive where we are also introducing a QR code. One can also directly donate it to the KMC schools in their wards or boroughs.”

Hakim said the MMIC education has already launched a noble initiative of turning civic body schools into “model schools” using CSR funds. He said that presently there are 224 KMC primary

schools. “We are trying to set up libraries in all these schools” he remarked.Also, Hakim said that KMC will introduce English as the first language in the curriculum of these schools in days to come so that the students from unprivileged backgrounds who can’t afford a private English medium school can take advantage of this. “Bengali will also be there as a second language,” he added. Presently, there are 70 English medium schools under the KMC out of a total of 224 schools.