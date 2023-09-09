Hakim to hold joint meet with KEIIP & KMC officials

Kolkata: Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Firhad Hakim, is scheduled to hold a meeting with officials of Kolkata Environmental Improvement Investment Program (KEIIP) on Saturday where he is expected to seek updates about the projects being carried out by the agency in the city.



The Mayor said on Friday that KMC councillors and borough chairmen will also be present in the meeting. Asked what exactly is on the agenda for the meeting, he said he will seek inputs from the KEIIP officials about the projects which have been completed or on the verge of completion.

Even though the Mayor did not reveal much concerning the meeting, sources said that KEIIP drainage projects have led to deplorable road conditions in several places leading to waterlogging.

The Mayor, of late has been receiving calls during ‘Talk to Mayor’ programme where callers have complained about battered roads and waterlogging.

In several of those places, roads are yet to undergo repair after KEIIP pipeline work.

One such place is Diamond Harbour Road where a pipeline laying work under KEIIP left the roads in Behala in a bad shape.

Residents of Silpara, LIC Kadamtala, State Garage and several other localities under Ward 125 are suffering. Hakim recently lashed out at the road department officials, accusing them of only repairing roads inside alleys but not on the main roads.

Similarly, residents of Jyotish Roy Road, Banamali Ghosal Lane, Thakurpukur and Sarsuna, are also suffering as pipeline laying work led to battered roads, making it difficult for both pedestrians and vehicles to access the roads.

Recently, the civic body also received from Kolkata Police a list of about 44 battered roads in the city that are being taken up for repair works in the first phase.