Hakim takes action against filling up of fisheries farm

Kolkata: The Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim has asked the Land department, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) and the police to take action against filling up of a fisheries farm (bheri) in East Kolkata.



On Saturday, the Mayor had received complaints during the ‘Talk to Mayor’ programme that a fisheries farm is being filled up. The complaint was lodged by a resident of Ward 108 who alleged that his bheri was being filled up by miscreants probably for real estate purposes.

Hakim informed the Kolkata Leather Complex Police Station, ordering them to take action regardless of whose jurisdiction the fisheries farm is in. He instructed the police to identify the accused persons and take legal action against them. He also shared that the Land department and KMDA too have been informed of the same.

The complaints also came at a time when the Sandeshkhali residents are staging protests against certain ruling party leaders who have allegedly taken away their land for fisheries purposes without compensating them. While in many situations these farms are also being filled up for real estate purposes, Opposition parties alleged.

KMC has already formed rules against filling up of water bodies.