Hakim sets Nov 21 deadline for removal of structures made for Durga Puja

Kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Saturday directed for the removal of pandals and bamboo scaffoldings that have been used for installing banners and hoardings associated with Durga Puja and Kali Puja in the city by November 21. Several Puja committees are yet to act in this respect.

“Team from KMC will seize the bamboos if pandal structures are not removed. Only those associated with Jagadhatri Puja and Chhath Puja will be spared.

The holes created for fixing bamboo on roads or in parks may cause accidents. A pedestrian can sustain leg injury by accidentally landing on such a hole while two-wheelers can skid on those resulting in accidents. As soon as the bamboos are removed, we will start working on a war footing for repair of these holes,” Hakim said.KMC has already started work for mending these holes and paver blocks that have been dislocated in some places. Hakim said that before the Durga Puja, the Roads department of the KMC had executed patchwork on various thoroughfares in the city.

“We will now undertake thorough repair of the damaged roads,” he added.