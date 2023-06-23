Hakim pledges plantation of 1 crore saplings, asks other agencies to join hands

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim is learnt to have recently held a series of meetings where he has pledged the plantation of one crore saplings in various areas through coordinated efforts from other agencies.



The Mayor held meetings on afforestation in KMC, Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) and at Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA).

He pledged to plant a total of one crore saplings covering all these areas.

He said both sides of the Ganges up to Dakshineswar must undergo plantation. He also suggested that plantation be carried out on the banks of all canals, including two sides of the Tolly Nullah.

The meeting was attended by members of KMC along with representatives from Army, PWD, Port Trust, HMC and Howrah Police, among others.

They have all been requested to join this plantation drive. The Mayor recently said that the plantation drive got delayed because the monsoon got delayed.

He said that had the KMC begun the plantation, it would not have been able to provide enough water for the saplings and hence had to wait for the monsoon showers.

The Mayor regretted that there are hardly any spaces in Metiabruz where tree plantation can be carried out. He alleged that in the time of the Left Front government, several trees were cut down and water bodies were filled up to pave the way for real estate constructions. This over the years has led to excessive air pollution in the area, he opined.

However, the Mayor said that planting Neem trees in the area can act as a purifier. Since there is not much space in Metiabruz, Hakim said he has instructed the member mayor in the council (MMIC) of the Parks and Squares department, Debashish Kumar to plant trees along the banks of the Hooghly River in this area.

The KMC also has formed a team of botanists to suggest what kind of trees could be planted in the city and the kind which have strong roots.