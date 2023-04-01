Hakim orders probe, questions role of borough executive engg

kolkata: Following complaints pertaining to illegal constructions in the city, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim said the main reason behind this is a middleman system that continues to mislead people for money.



A complainant, who identified himself as the owner of the Hatibagan market in the city, complained to Hakim that despite procuring a demolition order from the court and a subsequent notice from KMC under Section 401A of the KMC Act, unabated illegal construction continues to take place.

The complaint irked the Mayor who asked the Director General (DG) of the Building department to start an investigation into the matter immediately. Addressing a question from the press as to why no action was taken against the illegal construction despite court orders and KMC notice, Hakim said firstly, it is embarrassing that the matter had to reach court. “It would not have reached court had proper action been taken by the KMC,” he remarked.

Hakim added: “I have instructed the DG Building to investigate the matter and compile a detailed report and submit it to the municipal commissioner in the next 10 to 15 days.”

He added that it is the responsibility of the borough executive engineers to first serve a notice to the party responsible for the illegal construction and then lodge an FIR in the nearby police station. If that doesn’t work, then he has to inform the DFG Building who will take the matter to the municipal commissioner who will further take it up with the Commissioner of Kolkata Police.

Asked why the illegal building menace is continuing to thrive, alluding to the 34 years of the Left Front government, Hakim said it is during that time that illegal constructions began to mushroom in the city.

“Now, it has become a habit,” he remarked. He said some borough engineers and licensed building surveyors (LBS) are misleading people and staying silent despite knowing that illegal construction is being done.

Hakim highlighted that ever since he took over as the Mayor of KMC, in a bid to stop illegal constructions, he has simplified the rules of obtaining sanctions against building plans. “One can now apply online for sanctions after submitting their plans. Unfortunately, a system of middlemen continues to exist who mislead people for money,” he said.