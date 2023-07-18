Hakim orders overhaul work of decrepit KMC office bldg

Kolkata: With an office building of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), housing several important departments, lying in a decrepit condition with no drinking water facilities, the Mayor has ordered an overhaul work of the structure concerned along with the restoration of necessary facilities.



Councillor, Nandita Ray, brought it to the attention of Mayor Firhad Hakim that the office building of the KMC at the municipal market at Santoshpur, in South Kolkata, is in a decrepit condition.

She alleged there has been no maintenance work over the years despite the building housing several important departments of KMC such as assessment, licence, building and lighting. It caters to the needs of Boroughs XI and XII. She said since the structure is located in a market area and remains crowded throughout the day, a collapse may cause a catastrophe.

The councillor further complained that it has no proper facility for drinking water and neither does it have a drainage facility, paving the way for an appalling condition of the lavatories. She demanded to know the reason for the apparent lack of maintenance of the office building by the municipal corporation.

Commenting on the matter, Mayor, Firhad Hakim said that the first floor of the building has a market and a car parking space while the lighting department is in a room on the second floor where the rest of the rooms remain closed. The third, fourth and fifth floor houses the building department, assessment department and a staff quarter.

Admitting that the condition of the building is in a sorry state, the Mayor said the civil department will be asked to carry out the necessary repair work while the director generals of both the building and marketing departments will be informed of the same so that proper maintenance work can be carried out, including making an arrangement, for necessary facilities.