Hakim: Murshidabad witnessed major development push under TMC govt

Kolkata: Ahead of the Panchayat elections, TMC leader Firhad Hakim said that it is under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee that Murshidabad has seen development over the years while claiming that labourers from this district are going out of the state because they are highly skilled and their talents are in demand in neighbouring states and countries.



Addressing a political meeting at Bhagabangola, Murshidabad on Monday, Hakim claimed a lot of development has happened in Murshidabad under the TMC government. He alleged that during the time of the Congress, and later the CPI(M), the condition of hospitals in the district was appalling.

Hakim said presently Mamata Banerjee has ensured that all district hospitals are transformed into super speciality hospitals and therefore Murshidabad today has good medical facilities. He was referring to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

Hakim claimed that this year alone, about 522 students have become doctors from this district while the number of engineers is even more.

Addressing the issue of migrant labourers from the district, he said these labourers are leaving the state not because there is no job here but because their skills are in high demand in neighbouring states and other countries. He said this was something to feel proud of.

He said that the social welfare schemes introduced by the state government prove that TMC is always beside the people.

He said that everyone now has the Swasthya Sathi card in the district while women get to avail of the Laksmi Bhandar scheme which has made them self-dependent. He opined that such initiatives alone are adequate to win convince people to vote for TMC.

Murshidabad being a minority-dominated district, Hakim warned the voters that the Congress and the Left have colluded to defeat Mamata Banerjee but this will not help them win.

He warned: “Both the parties have no support base or organisational units anymore. What they will do is instead pave the way for BJP. If BJP comes to power then it will start deciding what you can wear while going to the mosque or what you will eat. They will do here what they are doing in Uttar Pradesh. The minority community is under attack in the BJP-ruled states.”