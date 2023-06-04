Hakim likely to join Abhishek’s campaign

Kolkata: Adding more gusto to TMC’s Naba-jowar campaign, senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim may soon join Abhishek Banerjee in this journey.



Party sources said Hakim has received an invitation from Abhishek over the phone requesting him to join the Jana Sanyog Yatra with him.

If this materialises then Hakim would be the second heavyweight TMC leader who gets to join this campaign. Previously, Aroop Biswas got the opportunity at Siuri during the Birbhum leg of the campaign.

It is learnt that recently Abishek had called Hakim, informing him that he needs to join the Jana Sanjog Yatra. Hakim has, according to sources, agreed to do so. However, it is not known exactly at which point of the campaign the senior party leader will participate. Sources said this development has happened at the behest of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee and is being seen as a move to iron out the creases within the party fold. Recently, a subtle disagreement between Abhishek and Hakim had come under the limelight over parking fees. The present gesture by Abhishek is being perceived as a corrective measure that will seek to cement the bonding between these two leaders.