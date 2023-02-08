Hakim lays foundation stone for drainage project in Kasba

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim, on Tuesday, laid the foundation stone for a drainage project in the city that will seek to solve years of waterlogging issues prevailing in two wards under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in the Kasba Assembly constituency.



The project entails improvement of drainage system which is expected to solve the waterlogging issues in areas of Tiljala, Topsia, and Tangra spread over two wards — 65 and 66.

Laying the foundation stone for the project, Firhad Hakim said: ”The waterlogging issue was a long pending problem in these two wards which make up a large area in the Kasba constituency. The matter of solving the problem was raised in the KMC several times earlier but it led to nothing. The previous government (Left Front) neglected the people of these areas. Finally, under the TMC-led state government, this project will see the light of day.”

He added: “This project is worth Rs 8 crore. The deadline for completion of the project is 360 days, I will request the director general of the drainage department to ask the contractor if this can be finished by May. This will ensure no waterlogging during the monsoon, this year. Once finished, residents of areas such as Tiljala Road, Masjid Bari Lane, Charan Ghosh Lane, and Kustia Road, among others, will no longer see waterlogging after a bout of a heavy shower.”

Hakim further stated: “Soon we are taking measures to solve the water supply problem here. We are augmenting the capacity at Jai Hind Water Treatment Plant from 30 MGD to 60 MGD. Following this, we will also install a booster pumping station. A detailed project report is being prepared for the same. This will ensure adequate water supply in these areas.”

The TMC leader also highlighted that a part of the fund for the Rs 8 crore drainage project was supposed to have come from the central government but he alleged that the BJP government is refusing to give the state its due share.

He claimed that even as the Centre is deliberately withholding funds, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is ensuring that this does not interfere in extending to the people the necessary welfare

schemes.

“The state is using its own funds to ensure people are not deprived,” he remarked.